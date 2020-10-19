Mercedes-Maybach GLS prices make it the most expensive car built in America

If it has Maybach attached to the name, it's going to be a pricey thing. How pricey are we talking when it comes to the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS? $161,550 big ones after a $1,050 destination charge. That, readers, makes it the most expensive car built in America.

Mercedes-Benz shared prices for its new, superluxurious Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 on Monday and the cost shouldn't be a shocker at all. Maybachs are never cheap, and this is the subdivision's first SUV. Mercedes-Benz really pins the GLS600 as a whole other vehicle when comparing it to the standard Mercedes GLS, which is already plenty posh. Most importantly, engineers and designers put a lot more thought into the rear seats. This is an SUV someone's meant to drive you in, after all.

The improvements extend to a 7-inch tablet for backseat passengers to control the MBUX infotainment system, heated and ventilated functions for the Nappa leather seats, four-zone climate control, heated and cooled cup holders and even a solid wood shelf. If you catch a whiff of something distinct, that's Maybach's new signature scent. The brand says the onboard Air Balance interior fragrance system lets out a scent of "light and floral white osmanthus blossom, rounded off by gentle notes of leather and spicy tea." Remember, you're spending almost $200,000 on this SUV, so you better get some off-the-wall air diffuser for your money.

Yes, indeed, the cockpit is luxurious and packed with all sorts of amenities and high design for an automobile. As for the exterior, onlookers will know it's a Maybach GLS600, thanks to other cues, such as the upright, hood-mounted Mercedes-Benz logo, 23-inch wheels and special Maybach badges all around. Two-tone paint schemes are also optional.

Although you'd think this Maybach would directly hail from Germany, Mercedes-Benz's factory in Vance, Alabama will handle production. Expect the machine to reach dealers by the end of this year. Also expect plenty of options and add-ons to help that $161,550 starting price climb much higher.