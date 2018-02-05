Last week Mercedes-Benz's introduced a twist on the "leave your hand on a car" challenge, giving the winner a chance to pick up a new Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe. While this seemed like a neat idea, it proved difficult to pull off.

When it came time for "Last Fan Standing" -- a game where winning involves keeping your finger on a digital car for the longest -- to kick off, it... didn't. The 6:30 p.m. Eastern start time came and went, with technical difficulties to blame for the delay. As time went on, it seemed like Mercedes wouldn't be able to get its act together, and that turned out to be true.

Eventually, Mercedes-Benz USA took to Twitter to explain that the automaker put the kibosh on the game entirely. But folks who wanted that lithe sports coupe didn't have to fret. The challenge turned into a good old-fashioned random draw:

Good news: the Mercedes-AMG is still in play. Bad news: our enthusiasm broke the internet. Eligible registrants will now be entered into a random drawing to pick a winner. We’ll announce them as soon as he/she can be confirmed. Sorry again and thank you for your patience! — Mercedes-Benz USAㅤ (@MBUSA) February 5, 2018

Now, instead of having to hold a finger on a phone screen, you don't have to do anything to win the C43 Coupe. Sounds even better to me, unless you were absolutely sure that you had the finger fortitude to win.

The winner will be quite the lucky duck. The C43 Coupe packs 362 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque, thanks to a 3.0-liter V6 mated to an automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive. It'll glimpse at 30 mpg on the highway, and it'll snort its way up and down the rev range, but its ride leaves a little bit to be desired. You can read all about it in our review of the C43 Coupe.