Mercedes G-Class SUV is quickest to fly off dealer lots

It's hard to buy a car right now, whether new or used, thanks to the global semiconductor shortage. That doesn't mean that people aren't still doing it, though, and the vehicle that's moving off of dealer lots the quickest right now almost definitely isn't what you think it is, according to a recent study from iSeeCars.com.

You probably think that it'd be something affordable and practical like a Honda or Toyota, but no, the car in the US that spends the least amount of time on dealer lots as of May 2021 is none other than the Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV.

That's right. A big box on wheels with a six-figure price tag takes the cake. Dealers just can't keep them on their lots. The iSeeCars.com study says a new G-Wagen takes just 9.4 days to sell and has an average sale price of $174,887. For comparison's sake, the wildly popular (and totally great) Kia Telluride takes 11.6 days to sell, on average.

Why is the G-Wagen so popular? Well, the short answer is that it always has been, even when it was an objectively bad car to drive on-road, people just had to have them. They're a status symbol too, thanks to their popularity with celebrities. Finally, the current G-Wagen is the best it's ever been, thanks to a massive update in 2018 that brought much better comfort, steering, and technology.

The Chevy Corvette comes in second place, and its popularity makes sense too. It's also an aspirational vehicle, and continual production issues have meant that the C8 is in short supply most of the time. Couple that with its extremely attractive starting price, and those things just aren't going to sit on dealer lots for long -- just 9.5 days, to be specific.

Now, to be clear, that doesn't mean that the G-Class is America's best-selling vehicle right now. Far from it, in fact. It just suggests there's significant demand for these models -- demand that Benz's supply pipeline likely can't satisfy. It also suggests that if you want one, you're probably not going to be able to score a deal on one, because another buyer is just around the corner. Either way, this is an impressive showing for Mercedes' iconic 4x4.