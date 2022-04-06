Mercedes Teases EQS SUV Ahead of Its April 19 Debut

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes' EQ electric vehicle onslaught looks to continue unabated, the automaker announced Tuesday, teasing the exterior of the forthcoming EQS SUV.

The EQS SUV will debut digitally on Tuesday, April 19, at 3 a.m. PT (6 a.m. ET) via the Mercedes Me platform. The ceremonies will be headlined by Mercedes execs Ola Källenius and Britta Seeger.

The EQS SUV is the third production model in the EQ series, following the EQS and EQE sedans, and is based on the same modular electric architecture. We don't know too much about what's coming, aside from what the interior looks like and how it feels on smooth pavement and low-stakes dirt roads, but we can guess a few other things based on what we know (and love) about the EQS sedan.

We feel reasonably confident that there will be future AMG versions at some point. Being an SUV, we suspect that this new EQS will have some off-road ability beyond what our man Andrew Krok experienced, but we don't expect it to be focused on that since there's an electric G-Wagen in the works already. Lastly, we expect that it'll be followed by a smaller EQE SUV, because that just makes sense.

Do you think the EQS' styling will translate well to an SUV? Do you think that people will prefer the SUV to the sedan, and how do you think it'll stack up to the likes of Tesla's Model X or Rivian's R1S? Let us know in the comments.