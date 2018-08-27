Mercedes teases undisguised EQC electric SUV

.@MercedesBenz is flipping the switch: On September 4th, we will present our first all-#electric #MercedesBenz model of our new product and technology brand EQ. Here’s the very first design detail. Stay tuned!



👉 https://t.co/3Pej7au1Xu #Daimler #switchtoEQ pic.twitter.com/i2aDbcMyQs — Daimler AG (@Daimler) August 26, 2018

So far, every teaser of the Mercedes-Benz EQC electric crossover have shown the new ute clad with body-obscuring camouflage. But its latest teaser finally ditches the camo.

Daimler put out a tweet over the weekend that included a quick preview of the EQC. It only shows the front end -- and just a corner of the front end, at that -- but it's the best look at the EQC that we've seen thus far.

The video ends with yet another confirmation that the EQC's global reveal will take place on Sept. 4. Originally, the EQC's biggest competitor -- the Audi E-Tron electric SUV -- was supposed to be unveiled first, but some last-minute changes pushed its reveal after the Merc's. Both won't be on sale for some time, though.

We don't know much about the EQC beyond the fact that it should be sized about the same as the current GLC-Class SUV. The EQ name will continue on with other models, since that's Mercedes' new designation for its battery-electric vehicles. While the Generation EQ concept that preceded this car made 516 pound-feet of torque and featured a 0-to-60 time under 5 seconds, something tells us that it'll be softened down a bit for production. We'll find out in just about a week!