Mercedes teases EQC electric SUV interior and it's nothing too crazy

Mercedes-Benz's interiors are some of the best in the industry, and its design language moves quickly across the entire lineup -- even to a brand new electric SUV that very well could have carved its own separate path.

Mercedes-Benz put out a new teaser for its EQC electric SUV. Whereas the first two focused on the outside (the front and back, respectively), this latest teaser goes inside. Surprisingly, it carries many of the same design elements as the latest Mercedes-Benz vehicles, such as the cascading dashboard shape and the two giant screens that combine to a single massive expanse of glass.

Just like the A-Class before it, the EQC will carry MBUX, Mercedes-Benz's new infotainment system. With a built-in assistant that understands natural language, a slick new interface and a screen that finally responds to touch, it's shaping up to be a pretty solid upgrade over the previous COMAND system.

We won't have to wait too much longer to see the EQC. It makes its debut on Sept. 4, just ever so slightly ahead of its biggest future rival, the Audi E-Tron electric crossover.