Mercedes EQC electric SUV chills out before Geneva debut

The Geneva Motor Show is next week, and Mercedes-Benz has a huge reveal up its sleeve.

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that it will debut a production EQC electric SUV next week in Geneva, the automaker's first concerted effort in the battery-electric space -- the SLS Electric Drive sold fewer than 100 units and the B-Class Electric Drive wasn't really given much of a spotlight.

Ahead of its debut, Mercedes-Benz threw out a couple teaser images of a camouflage-clad EQC undergoing winter testing (complete with drifts, natch). The shape is pretty similar to the current GLC-Class crossover, but the front lighting elements seem more an evolution of the front end we saw on the Generation EQ concept two years ago in Paris.

Automakers regularly test in super-cold environments, but it's extra important to get EVs out in frigid temps. It's important to ensure that every system will function as intended, including the battery, which usually sees reduced range when temperatures move toward either extreme. Clearly, Mercedes believes its EQC is ready for any environment.

While we may have seen it running, nobody's still quite sure of its specifications. The Generation EQ concept used a pair of electric motors to produce 516 pound-feet of torque with a 0-60 time under 5 seconds. Its big battery allowed for a 310-mile range, too. The first two specs are pretty spot-on with Jaguar's new I-Pace, so it's possible that some of these figures won't change too much on their way to production spec. We'll find out in just a couple days.