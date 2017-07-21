Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain 4x4^2 is a dystopian wagon-tank

When engineers get bored, some of the most interesting creations are born. That's what happened with this Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, which was turned into a battlewagon like none other.

Underneath this insane body is standard E-Class All-Terrain, which is sort of like a Subaru Outback on luxury-drugs -- it's a slightly lifted luxury wagon with all-wheel drive. From there, the engineer who built this tank borrowed the portal axles from the G550 4x4^2 to give the car some better off-road chops.

With the portal axles slapped under the body, the All-Terrain 4x4^2's ground clearance rises to a ludicrous 16.5 inches, which is 150 percent more ground clearance than a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Its wading depth is now 19,6 inches.

In order to accommodate larger off-road wheels and tires, Mercedes has added carbon-fiber wheel arch extensions, similar to those on the G550 4x4^2. The wagon is a whopping 7.8 inches wider than before. It's probably not going to fit in a traditional parking space, but with this system, the whole world is one big parking space.

Under the hood is a 3.5-liter V6 putting out 333 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. This was a special swap, as the standard E-Class All-Terrain is only available with diesel engines.

Your standard E-Class All-Terrain, this ain't. This six-month pet project is utterly insane, and rumor has it that Mercedes-Benz may actually consider a (very) small run of this vehicle. If you want to terrify every other family at soccer practice, this would be the battlewagon to get.