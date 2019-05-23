Mercedes' SL63 may be on the chopping block in Europe, report says

Enlarge Image Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow

Mercedes-Benz's SL63 may not be long for this world thanks to emissions regulations in Europe, according to a report Tuesday by Mercedes Benz Passion.

If you're asking yourself why just the SL63 when there are lots of other 63 models that happily meet emissions, it's because the SL uses the old 5.5-liter engine rather than the newer, cleaner 4.0-liter unit. Given the kinds of numbers that the SL63 sells in, it makes more sense to kill it off than retool it for the new engine and all its added complexity.

Given that the emissions troubles are coming from Europe, it's unclear whether Mercedes will continue to sell the model here in the US, but that seems unlikely considering the waning popularity of convertible models in the face of SUV sales.

Now, the current iteration of the Mercedes-Benz SL (known as the R231 chassis) is getting more than a little long in the tooth. The chassis debuted back in 2012 and was face-lifted back in 2016, and neither version really did justice to the famed SL nameplate.

We'd love to see Mercedes redo the SL in its entirety, making it work with all the new MBZ tech we know and love like the aforementioned 4.0-liter V8 and in-cabin equipment like the MBUX infotainment system.

Mercedes didn't immediately respond to Roadshow's request for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: Open-top luxury in the Mercedes-Benz SL