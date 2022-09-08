Mercedes-Benz and Rivian Announce Electric Van Partnership

What's happening Mercedes-Benz and Rivian will collaborate on the production of new electric vans. Why it matters The companies plan to leverage an existing Mercedes-Benz plant in Europe for the production of two vans based on next-generation electric architecture. What's next Official details are still TBD; Mercedes-Benz and Rivian have only signed a memorandum of understanding at this time.

Mercedes-Benz and Rivian announced Thursday that the two automakers will partner to build electric vans. At this point, only a memorandum of understanding has been signed, with official binding agreements to come.

The plan is for Mercedes-Benz and Rivian to operate a factory in Europe to produce electric vans. Official details on the location of the plant are TBD, but in a statement the companies said "the target is to build an all-new electric-only production facility leveraging an existing Mercedes-Benz site in Central/Eastern Europe."

Once up and running, Mercedes-Benz and Rivian plan to launch two electric vans. One will be based on Mercedes' new electric van architecture and the other will use Rivian's forthcoming second-generation light van platform. "Further options for increased synergies from the joint venture will also be explored," the companies said.

At the moment, Mercedes-Benz offers the eVito, eSprinter and EQV electric vans outside the US. Beginning in 2025, Mercedes-Benz will move its midsize and large vans to the company's next-gen architecture, which will also be used for this joint venture. Rivian, meanwhile, has its delivery van developed in cooperation with Amazon, but the partnership with Mercedes-Benz will utilize a new EV platform.