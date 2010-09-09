Mercedes-Benz opens facility in Florida to serve southern region

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz this week opened a 415,000 sq. ft. cutting-edge facility in Jacksonville, Fla. The facility will house services for the southern region including sales, parts distribution, quality evaluation, and learning and performance.

The Autohaus-design facility will employ about 160 people to work at the new facility within each of the four business areas.

The quality evaluation center, for example, puts engineers closer to the dealers and customers. The team will use feedback to improve diagnosis and repair services.

Learning and Performance Center will offer more than 120 classes per year for Mercedes personnel.

"This new facility is an integral part of our commitment to more efficiently and effectively support our dealers so that they in turn can provide the unparalleled ownership experience that our buyers expect from Mercedes-Benz," said Ernst Lieb, president and CEO of MBUSA, who presided over the ceremony. "This facility represents our best thinking in terms of how Mercedes-Benz looks and functions."