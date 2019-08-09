The 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show will play host to a handful of new Mercedes-Benz models. Ahead of the auto show next month, the German luxury brand provided some background information for what we'll see when the sheets come off.

Foremost, a new EQ concept will take center stage. EQ is Mercedes-Benz's dedicated electric-car brand, which kicked things off with the 2020 EQC electric SUV. In the future, we'll likely see an EQA small car and an EQS to battle the Tesla Model S and forthcoming Porsche Taycan electric sedan. What form this latest EQ concept will take is unclear at the moment.

Mercedes-Benz only said the electric concept vehicle will underscore flexibility, which leads us to believe this will be some sort of utility vehicle. SUVs are all the rage, haven't you heard?

The production version of the EQV electric van will also make its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The automaker showed a lightly concealed "concept" EQV this past March that largely previewed what we'll see from the production vehicle. Overall, it looks very similar to the V-Class van that also debuted at the beginning of this year. The EQV should sport a 100-kWh lithium-ion battery to provide power for an electric motor with 201 horsepower. The concept was front-wheel drive, and that shouldn't change for the production van. Look for a 249-mile range form the EQV, likely based on the European WLTP test cycle (less conservative than EPA measurements), and those with access to a fast-charging system will be able to juice the battery with 62 miles of range in about 15 minutes.

Electric cars won't be the only talk at Mercedes-Benz in Frankfurt. Following the GLB-Class' reveal this past June, AMG has gotten its hands on the blocky subcompact SUV. While the standard GLB features a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with 221 hp, the GLB AMG will certainly kick things up a notch.

The Frankfurt Motor Show kicks off on Sept. 10, and that's when we'll learn more about all the new metal Mercedes-Benz has planned.

