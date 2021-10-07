Mercedes-Benz's expanded Manufaktur customization program replaces designo

Designo is dead, long live designo. Mercedes-Benz is overhauling its in-house customization division, expanding the possibilities and giving it a new name: Manufaktur. This keeps the division in-line with the existing G Manufaktur program for the G-wagen, as well as the previously available Exclusive Manufaktur options. Initially available for the S-Class, the Maybach S-Class, the CLS and the AMG GT 4-Door, the Manufaktur program will expand to include more models in the future, including those from the electric EQ division.

The main draw of Manufaktur is the extensive range of paint colors. Many of the available shades are nabbed from Mercedes of decades past, like Graphite Grey from the original 300SL and Olive Metallic from the 1980s, while other available options include modern satin finishes or colors that were only previously offered on special editions or limited-run models. Manufaktur can also create special wheel finishes and other exterior trim options, like additional blacked-out pieces.

Many leather finishes and special trim materials are available, too. There are a lot of two-tone schemes that pair black leather with a more extravagant color like Yacht Blue or Pastel Yellow, and the seats get unique diamond stitching patterns. The steering wheel can also be made two-tone to match. On the more luxurious models you get matching headrest pillows with embroidered logos, and there are embroidered floor mats as well. Cars with Manufaktur interiors have a special script embroidered on the parcel shelf and in metal on the center console, which is finished in silver as standard but can be had in gold or platinum.

One new option is an illuminated logo projector that turns on when you open the doors. Cars have had these for years, Mercedes included, but the one offered by Manufaktur is animated. The front and rear doors have four LCD projectors that create a pattern made of the Mercedes star (or the Maybach double-M logo if you're in a 'Bach), and it'll turn off after ten minutes.

To showcase the possibilities of the Manufaktur division, Mercedes built the awesome S-Class plug-in-hybrid you see here. It's finished in China Blue, a color from the '80s that's seen a recent surge in popularity partially thanks to its addition to the G-Class' color palette. The interior has a Deep White and Black color scheme, complete with the two-tone steering wheel and headrests embroidered with a silver Mercedes star. The wheels are black, and it's got AMG floor mats to go along with the AMG Line bodykit.