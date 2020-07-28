Mercedes-Benz T-Class will be a luxurious Citan van

Mercedes-Benz

Prepare for a new class at Mercedes-Benz: the T-Class.

The German automaker said Tuesday the T-Class will debut in 2022 and will complement the Mercedes-Benz Citan's role. The Citan is a smaller commercial van built with help from the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance. Essentially, it's a rebadged Renault Kangoo. However, with a new generation of vans forthcoming, Mercedes plans to mimic the Metris and V-Class strategy. The Metris is for the commercial sector, while the V-Class gives private buyers a midsize van option.

The new Citan, like the Metris, will continue to serve the commercial sector, while the T-Class will serve private owners, like the V-Class we don't get in the US. Although this will be a shared van thanks to the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, the T-Class will still wholeheartedly remain a Mercedes-Benz, the brand promised. It's also supposed to have an "attractive price-value ratio."

Further details aren't available yet, but the company committed to building an all-electric version, too. That makes sense since the Kangoo will ride on a new platform suited for electrification. We'll likely learn more as we approach a debut in the first half of 2022.