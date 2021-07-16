Mercedes-Benz issues two minor recalls

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

If you own a Mercedes-Benz, keep an eye out for a potential recall notice. Two small actions were issued on Monday.

The larger of these call-backs affects just shy of 1,700 vehicles, specifically GLB250 SUVs from the 2020 model year. What's the issue? An incorrect voltage converter may have been installed in the second-row accessory power outlet. This can cause the port to have too much voltage, which poses a fire risk. If your GLB250 is impacted by this recall, the automaker will notify you by Sept. 3. To rectify the problem, dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the voltage converter free of charge. For reference, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration campaign number for this action is 21V526000.

The second recall Mercedes-Benz issued this week pertains to a broad range of vehicles -- a whopping 15 different specimens from the 2020 and 2021 model years. Fortunately, only 542 individual cars and SUVs are affected. If you own an AMG CLS53, AMG E53, AMG G63, AMG GLC63, AMG GT43, AMG GT53, CLS450, E350, E450, G550, GLC300, S450 or S560, expect a recall notice in the mail around Sept. 10.

The issue with these vehicles is the side crash-sensor connectors, which may have worked loose. If these instruments are not mounted correctly, they may not function properly in a crash, preventing the seatbelts and airbags from operating as designed, greatly increasing the risk of injury or death. If your Mercedes-Benz is affected by this action, dealers will inspect and replace the side-impact crash sensors free of charge. The NHTSA campaign number for this recall is 21V527000.

For additional information about either of these recalls, contact Mercedes-Benz customer service at 1-800-367-6372. If you want to reach out to NHTSA directly, call 1-888-327-4236 or visit its website, nhtsa.gov.