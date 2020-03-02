Mercedes-Benz CLA, GLA add plug-in hybrid power for Europe

Mercedes-Benz

European Mercedes-Benz customers will have not one, not two but three new plug-in hybrid options in the CLA coupe, CLA wagon and GLA.

Mercedes-Benz debuted the three cars on Monday, presumably what would have been ahead of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. The show organizers cancelled the event last Friday due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. So, here we are with plenty of digital debuts instead.

Each of the new plug-in hybrids comes with a 1.3-liter inline-four engine that works with an electric motor and 15.6 kilowatt-hour battery pack. Unlike Mercedes-Benz's EQ Boost, which provides torque fill in high-performance models, the electric motor and battery do add to the overall amount of power on tap.

Specifically, the CLA models and GLA have a total of 218 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. In the numbers, the e-motor makes 100 hp and contributes a whopping 221 lb-ft of torque. As for how far the cars will go on a single charge, it's hard to say.

Mercedes-Benz cites New European Driving Cycle figures, which is an outdated measuring system and provides estimates that often don't reflect the real world well. On the NEDC cycle, the automaker says the CLA and GLA models will go 44 to 49 miles on a single charge, though somewhere around 35 miles is more likely if the EPA got its hands on the vehicles.

The benefit of plug-in hybrids is their relatively short charging time, since the batteries on board are rather small. Each car accepts DC fast charging and a full charge happens in around 25 minutes, according to Mercedes-Benz. On a standard European wall outlet, it'll be easy to leave the cars plugged in overnight. They'll take about 1 hour and 45 minutes for a full charge.

Mercedes-Benz didn't provide prices for the cars yet, but expect a premium over the standard cars. And time will tell if we'll see these models come to the US. Here, Mercedes-Benz has slowly started to add more traditional hybrids.