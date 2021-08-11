Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Mercedes-Benz EQS passengers can play Tetris, Sudoku and more with update

The over-the-air update is rolling out in Europe and it's on the way for North Americans.

2022 Mercedes EQSEnlarge Image

Got any games in that EQS?

 Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz EQS passengers will soon get access to video games. The German automaker said Tuesday a new over-the-air update for its electric sedan provides the front passenger's screen with Tetris, Sudoku, Pairs and Shuffle Puck.

Unfortunately, it's not a free OTA update. Instead, Mercedes-Benz will charge about $105 at current euro-to-dollar exchange rates, but owners will have complimentary access for one year. The company doesn't have prices ready for the US yet, so around $100 seems like a fair bet. Aside from the games, this update also includes new digital light animations when opening and closing the EQS' doors and a "Roaring Pulse" sound experience. 

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition OneEnlarge Image

Just imagine Tetris running on the passenger's screen there.

 Mercedes-Benz

Although Mercedes-Benz USA didn't specify when we'll see the OTA update stateside, a spokesperson did confirm that additional features are coming. Aside from the games, which will be identical to the European offerings, the passenger's screen will gain access to navigation, audio and comfort settings. The passenger won't be able to mess with whatever the driver selected, but instead, they'll be able to search for their own destinations and send them to the center screen. They'll also be able to pair Bluetooth headphones with their screen and listen to their own audio, rather than whatever the driver opted for.

Expect OTA updates to keep playing a big part in bringing new features to future cars like the EQS. The possibilities are endless for automaker to open up additional revenue streams.

2022 Mercedes EQS is one slippery luxury car

See all photos
Now playing: Watch this: 2022 Mercedes EQS drives like the big deal it is
3:44