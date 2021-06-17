Mercedes-Benz EQS owners get 2 years of free Electrify America charging -- sort of

Buy a new Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan and you'll get two free years of charging -- sort of. Electrify America and Mercedes-Benz announced a partnership Thursday that gives drivers free 30-minute charging sessions during their first two years of EQS ownership.

"Owners and lessees of the EQS will receive complimentary 30-minute charging per session for the first two years from Mercedes Me Charge account activation," Electrify America said in a statement. EQS owners just need to set up a Mercedes Me driver profile and they can link charging payments to one account.

The 30-minute sessions might seem weak, but consider this: The Mercedes-Benz EQS is capable of 200-kW charging, and can add 186 miles of range in just 15 minutes. Considering the EQS' final EPA range number should be right around 400 miles, 30 minutes is actually pretty substantial -- assuming you can find one of EA's fastest chargers.

In addition to the Electrify America partnership, Mercedes-Benz announced a collaboration with ChargePoint on Thursday, where EQS drivers can access those charging stations through their Mercedes Me account, as well. ChargePoint has some 60,000 chargers across the US, all of which will be accessible through the Mercedes Me app.

This isn't the first time we've seen a partnership like this. Porsche's tie-in with Electrify America gives Taycan owners free charging, and the two companies will work together to expand the EA network around the US.

Both the Mercedes-Benz EQS450 and EQS580 use a 107.8-kilowatt-hour battery pack, but while the 450 uses a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive setup, the 580 has one motor mounted to each axle, for all-wheel drive. The EQS450 produces 329 horsepower and 419 pound-feet of torque while the EQS580 offers 516 hp and 631 lb-ft. The EQS goes on sale in the US this fall.