Mercedes-Benz EQC enters production in Germany

Mercedes-Benz is now one step closer to the start of its battery-electric onslaught.

Mercedes announced on Monday that the electric EQC crossover has started production in Bremen, Germany. The EQC isn't on its own line at the plant -- it's actually being built alongside gas-powered Mercs like the C-Class sedan, C-Class wagon and the GLC-Class SUV. The automaker claims that this means it'll be better able to scale the vehicle's production if demand goes through the roof.

Demand already sounds pretty high. According to Die Welt interview with Dieter Zetsche, head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, the automaker is working hard to meet its production figures, and the first year of production is already sold out. Additional production in China is said to come online later this year, which can boost supply not only for China, although it's unclear if there will be any US models coming from The Middle Kingdom, given the current tariffs and trade disputes.

Mercedes said the EQC will launch in the US in 2020. We're still waiting for an official range estimate from the EPA, but based on our 228-mile road trip that ended with 7 percent charge remaining, the car should offer a decent driving range that's likely ahead of the Audi E-Tron and closer to the Jaguar I-Pace's 234-mile estimate. Its two electric motors, one on each axle, combine to provide a new 402 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque.

The EQC is just the beginning. Mercedes-Benz hopes to electrify all its models by 2020, using a range of powertrains from mild hybrids to full-on battery-electric setups. Expect the EQ name to stick around -- look to the Concept EQA from 2017 to get an idea of what's to come from future M-B EVs. With an intent to deliver 10 EVs by 2022, expect to see plenty more electrification news from Mercedes in the not-too-distant future.