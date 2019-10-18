Mercedes E-Class Wagon recalled because its spoiler could detach

Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly 4,800 E-Class station wagons because of a curious flaw. On affected cars, the rear spoiler can divorce itself from the body while driving, something that is, obviously, less than optimal. If this little wing pops off, not only does it make the vehicle unsightly, reducing resale value, more importantly, it can also become a serious hazard to other traffic if it lands in the road.

According to a recall report released this week by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the problem is caused by a deviation in the automaker's assembly process. In short, spoilers may not have been mounted properly. Perhaps assembly-line workers at Mercedes-Benz's factory in Sindelfingen, Germany, where the E-Class is screwed together, forgot the old adage "righty tighty, lefty loosey."

If this problem is present, owners or operators may notice a rattling noise at the rear of the vehicle in the spoiler area. This can indicate the component was not attached properly.

According to NHTSA, E-Class Wagons impacted by this action were built during several model years. E450 4Matic variants from 2019 are affected, as are E400 4Matics from 2017 and 2018. The alpha-dog E63S 4Matic Wagon is not immune, either. Models built in 2018 and 2019 could have issues, just like its less-potent siblings.

Mercedes-Benz will follow the normal course of action, notifying customers that their vehicles' spoilers could take flight. Dealerships will inspect the mounting locations of these components and correct any issues if they're discovered. Naturally, this will be done free of charge. The recall is expected to begin Friday. A total of 4,765 vehicles are affected.