Mercedes-Benz to Offer Hands-Free Traffic Jam Assist in US This Year

Even if there are no true self-driving cars currently on the market, autonomous vehicles are making their way into the future. Practically every automaker and supplier company is working feverishly to make this technology a reality, and this includes Mercedes-Benz. Pushing ahead, the prestigious German brand is aiming to bring Level 3 conditional automation to the US sometime this year.

As reported by Automotive News, the company released this important information on Thursday as part of its 2021 financial-results presentation. During the call, CEO Ola Kallenius said the plan is not only to roll out the Drive Pilot system in the US this year, but to make it widely available instead of in just a couple of models. To that end, Mercedes-Benz is testing this technology and working with US authorities.

On suitable stretches of highway, Drive Pilot allows a vehicle to accelerate, steer and stop by itself at speeds up to 37 mph. What makes this technology an SAE Level 3 conditional autonomous system is that the motorist does not have to constantly supervise the vehicle -- they can fiddle with the infotainment system or, if allowed by law, play with their smartphone. Of course, the driver still has to be ready to take the wheel if necessary, so this technology falls short of full self-driving. But regardless, Drive Pilot should be a godsend in heavy traffic.

Last December, Mercedes-Benz became the first automaker to earn permission from the German government to test Level 3 autonomous. The system is approved to work on nearly 8,200 miles of highway in the country.

In Germany, Drive Pilot will be available on the flagship S-Class sedan in the first half of 2022, and will be offered on the all-electric EQS four-door, as well. It's unclear what vehicles will make Drive Pilot available in the US, but these two models seem to be the most likely candidates.

Fully self-driving cars aren't yet a thing, but they're soon to come to fruition. Like GM's groundbreaking Super Cruise or upcoming Ultra Cruise, and Ford's recently introduced BlueCruise, Mercedes-Benz's Drive Pilot is an important step on the road to autonomy.