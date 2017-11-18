2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS teased ahead of LA debut

Mercedes-Benz is the next automaker on the teaser train with a shadowy looks at its four-door coupe.

The 2017 Los Angeles auto show is just around the corner, which means it's teaser time! Mercedes-Benz is the next automaker on the teaser train with a shadowy looks at its upcoming 2019 CLS.

Here's what we know: This is an all-new CLS, updating its luxury four-door coupe format with a new look that borrows styling cues from E-Class and S-Class Coupes that bookend it in Mercedes-Benz's lineup, both on the outside and within. Beneath, it will be underpinned by the new MRA (Modular Rear Architecture) platform, which it also shares with the E-Class. And in the cabin, we're looking forward to an update to Benz's new-generation cabin technology suite with the automaker's mbrace connectivity suite.

Benz recently showed off a CLS prototype in San Francisco, where we learned that the new model will debut in the U.S. as the CLS450 or CLS450 4Matic, the latter boasting all-wheel drive. Both will be powered by Benz's inline-six cylinder engine that makes 367 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque and makes use of the automaker's 48-volt EQ-Power mild hybrid system to enable smoother stop-start anti-idling tech to save fuel. 

We expect to get a clearer look and to learn more about the CLS at the 2017 LA Auto Show in just a few days, so stay tuned. 

