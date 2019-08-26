Mercedes-Benz recalls 26,000 cars for loose batteries

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Mercedes-Benz will recall 26,584 cars for unsecured batteries, per documents filed with NHTSA earlier this month.

The recall affects 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class models, specifically the C300 and AMG C43 models. All affected cars were built between August 2018 and July 2019, and the German automaker said 100% of the cars feature the defect. Per NHTSA documents, the 12-volt battery's bracket may not feature the proper manufacturing specifications, and thus, may not be properly secured.

In the event of a crash, the battery may disconnect from the terminals, which affects post-crash functions that require a power supply. Features like the hazard lights, for example, may not work. Additionally, the battery could eject from the car and become a road hazard for other drivers.

As for any signs the bracket hasn't secured the battery, drivers may notice knocking or rattling from the engine compartment while driving.

The simple fix will require owners to bring their vehicles to a Mercedes-Benz dealership where a technician will install a new mounting bracket at no charge. Since all cars remain under warranty, there isn't a reimbursement program. Owners should find notices in their mailboxes beginning Oct. 8.