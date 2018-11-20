AMG GT R Pro is the even-more-bonkers Benz we didn't know we needed

Listen, between you and me, the Mercedes-AMG GT R is plenty of car for pretty much any human. It's loud and gorgeous and fast as all h*ck. People don't need more, but the lunatics at AMG don't put stock in that idea, so they're building an even faster version, which was announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro will be an even angrier version of the car that Mercedes advertised as "the Beast of the Green Hell" but beyond that, all we really know about it is that it has a combined fuel economy of around 19 miles per gallon (12.4 liters per 100 kilometers), and that it emits 284 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer. Yeah, it's kind of weird that those are the only facts that AMG included in its tweet, but hey, what can ya do?

Closer to motor racing than ever before: the new Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO. World premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show on 28th of November🚦🏁 #AMG



[ Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO | combined fuel consumption: 12.4 l/100 km | combined CO2 emissions: 284 g/km | https://t.co/ud8odkxpkM ] pic.twitter.com/A2qlKneomn — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) November 20, 2018

It's reasonable to expect that the GT R Pro will have a more-aggressively-tuned version of AMG's lovely 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 paired with AMG's seven-speed dual clutch gearbox. We'd expect a stiffer suspension, less weight and maybe stickier tires. Beyond that, it's anyone's guess.

Thankfully we won't be kept in suspense for long, because Mercedes will unveil the GT R Pro at the Los Angeles Auto Show next week.