Despite the straightforward name, this is not simply a four-door version of the Mercedes-AMG GT. This is a car that combines incredible design with cutting-edge technology. This is a car that can be a sophisticated, luxurious mild hybrid, or an absolute monster of a performance sedan. This is a car that now sets the benchmark for Mercedes-AMG sports cars.

All I can say is, shut up and take my money.

I won't elaborate too much on the design; it's stunning, plain and simple. The actual dimension specs have yet to be released, but Mercedes says the GT 4-Door has roughly the same footprint as a midsize sedan -- specifically, it's about the size of the new CLS. Specific design elements are of course inspired by the AMG GT Coupe, including the wide air intakes up front, slim taillights along the rump and the Panamerica grille with its vertical slats.

You'll notice some versions have a fixed rear spoiler, while others use a speed-activated, pop-up mechanism. The fixed wing is part of the optional Aerodynamics Package, which also adds a number of high-gloss black exterior details. Mercedes will offer two carbon fiber exterior packages on the AMG GT 4-Door, as well as a stealth Night Package and, if you're the flashy type, a Chrome Package.

If the looks aren't enough to sell you on the AMG GT 4-Door, what's under the hood surely will. Mercedes will sell three different versions of this car in the US, with two different engines, and none of 'em ought to be a slouch.

On the base end, there's the AMG GT 53, which uses the same 48-volt mild hybrid powertrain as the other new 53-series models. That means there's a turbocharged 3.0-liter I6 engine underhood, with 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque on offer, mated to an EQ Boost electric motor that provides an additional 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet for off-the-line acceleration. With 4Matic+ all-wheel drive and a 9-speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission, Mercedes says the GT 53 should sprint to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 174 mph.

But if you want the full AMG treatment, step up to the GT 63 models, both of which use Mercedes' lovely 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8. First, there's the standard GT 63, with 577 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, which hustles to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and tops out at 193 mph. But then there's the GT 63 S, which ups output to 630 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, cutting the 0-60 time down to 3.1 seconds and raising the top end to 195 mph.

The GT 63 has a number of model-exclusive performance technologies that place it much higher than the GT 53 on the very important and very German scale of dynamism. For starters, the GT 63 comes with an electronic locking rear differential, as well as the Drift Mode first introduced with the E63. The GT 63 models also get rear-wheel steering for better cornering, and larger compound brakes with 6-piston fixed calipers up front and single-piston floating calipers at the rear. The GT 63 gets 19-inch wheels, just like the GT 53, but the 63 S ups the rolling stock to 20-inch wheels at all four corners.

Regardless of model, all AMG GT 4-Door models have a superb interior that combines top-notch luxury with Mercedes' latest tech. It kind of looks like an evolution of the AMG GT Coupe, with a wide, raked center console that houses controls for things like stop/start, stability control, and more. But instead of being fixed buttons, the new console uses color display buttons, with capacitive switches for audio volume and the various driving modes. Four-person seating is standard for all US-spec cars, though other markets get a three-across bench in the rear. The new AMG steering wheel uses the same touchpad technology found in the E- and S-Class models, controlling a standard pair of 12.3-inch digital displays -- again, just like Mercedes' other cars. The wheel also gets a nice, flat-bottom design, and physical controls for exhaust and drive settings at the, let's say, 4:30 and 7:30 positions.

Those 12.3-inch screens display the latest COMAND infotainment system, with reconfigurable layouts and a myriad menus housing various vehicle settings and controls. There's also a new AMG Track Pace feature, which can capture and analyze a lot of vehicle-specific performance data, as well as lap times. Think of it as Mercedes' version of General Motors' Performance Data Recorder.

Mercedes-Benz will officially debut the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show this week. Sales of the GT 63 and GT 63 S will start in early 2019, with the GT 53 following sometime mid-year. Consider me stoked.