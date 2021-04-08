Mercedes-Benz to recall 2017-2018 CLA, GLA models over steering concern

Roadshow

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 2017-2018 CLA and GLA models over concerns that they could lose steering, according to a NHTSA filing dated April 1.

The issue affects 2017 CLA250 and 2017-2018 CLA45 AMG, GLA250 and GLA45 AMG models. It stems from an improperly sized steering shaft bore hole that can eventually allow the separation of the steering universal joint, which would make it impossible to steer the vehicle. There's no record of any crashes associated with the defect.

This issue affects just 4,992 vehicles. The fix involves replacing the steering shaft in its entirety and will be performed (like all recalls) free of charge. Mercedes expects to start notifying owners of affected vehicles soon, with recall work set to begin on May 31.

If you own one of the affected models, you can call Mercedes' customer service line for more information at 1-800-367-6372.