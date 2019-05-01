Mercedes-AMG's One hypercar could be close to being finished, report says

It's been a while since Mercedes-Benz pulled the sheet off of its One hypercar, and that might leave you wondering just where this Formula One-derived technological terror is. Well, somewhat unsurprisingly, Mercedes has been finding it challenging to make its 1.6-liter turbocharged engine meet Europe's increasingly stringent emissions targets.

A big part of the struggle comes from Europe's move from the New European Driving Cycle to the World Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). This new, more difficult test has tripped up just about every major European manufacturer and it's forced AMG to get creative.

AMG boss Tobias Moers confirmed to Autocar on Tuesday that the company had been having trouble getting its F1-based, stratospherically-revving 1.6-liter turbo six-cylinder engine to meet targets without dropping below the One's advertised 1,000-horsepower rating.

To meet the emissions goals under WLTP, AMG was forced to fit its engine with a new gasoline particulate filter and work some other, more esoteric magic on the powerplant but it would seem that it worked because Moers also confirmed that his company is now only a few weeks from starting to plan customer delivery dates.

That means that if you're lucky, you could be hearing the high-pitched wail of Mercedes-AMG One bouncing off the walls of buildings in your extremely ritzy locale much sooner than expected, and that also means that Lamborghini's Aventador SVJ might have something to worry about where its 'Ring record is concerned.