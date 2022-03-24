Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series Is So Hardcore It's Not Road-Legal

The Mercedes-AMG GT is a helluva performance car, even in its base trim. If you want absolutely bonkers, over-the-top street performance, there's a Black Series variant for that. But if you want something honed specifically for track use, there's something even more exclusive worth checking out.

Mercedes-AMG this week unveiled the GT Track Series. Limited to just 55 units, this low-volume performance car is not actually legal for road use. Instead, it's meant exclusively for track events, and it's this limitation that highlights precisely how crazy this new model is.

While the AMG GT Black Series' 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 puts out an impressive 720 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, that wasn't enough for the Track Series. Thanks to new injectors and engine tuning, this eight-pot now puts out 778 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, which is routed rearward by way of a six-speed sequential racing transmission.

The addition of motorsports bits doesn't stop with the transmission. The GT Track Series boasts adjustable Bilstein dampers that offer individual adjustment of rebound and compression for both high-speed and low-speed driving, and the sway bars also offer that level of fine tuning. Steel brakes are standard, as is a brake beam that allows drivers to tune the car's brake balance.

To keep the Track Series' curb weight low, Mercedes-AMG loaded the body panels with carbon fiber. The hood, fenders, side sills, trunk lid and rear bumper are all made of the lightweight material, which keeps the GT Track Series at a sufficiently svelte 3,086 pounds. Louvers in various areas help manage downforce, while the front splitter was developed specifically for the Track Series. The rear wing is adjustable, too.

Inside, the carbon safety cell holds a high-tensile steel roll cage and an adjustable racing seat with a five-point harness. Extra padding, trim pieces and even the power windows have been removed to keep the curb weight low, but yes, it can be ordered wit hair conditioning. In the name of safety, the cabin also features window netting and a fire extinguisher system. In place of the traditional dashboard is a Bosch motorsport display, a whole host of switchgear and a steering wheel engineered just for this car.

Mercedes also offers all manner of ancillary support after purchasing an AMG GT Track Series. Buyers will get a pre-delivery technical walkthrough, in addition to engineer support on track days (upon request), a service hotline and a spare parts supply.

As the old saying goes, "If you want to make a million dollars racing, start with a billion dollars." It's no surprise that the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series is an expensive proposition, given just how expensive hobby racing can be. The Track Series starts at 369,000 euro (about $405,000, directly converted). If you want addons like more spare parts, seat and helmet ventilation or a drinks system, that'll cost extra. Deliveries start in the second quarter of this year, so start practicing your apexes now.