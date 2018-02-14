Mercedes-AMG GT 'Coupe' heads to the wind tunnel

Mercedes-Benz has something pretty righteous coming to the Geneva Motor Show, but before it gets there, it's time to hit the wind tunnel.
Mercedes released a few new pictures of its forthcoming four-door Mercedes-AMG GT ahead of its debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The pictures show the four-door GT -- Mercedes calls it a coupe because of its sloping roof, but let's be honest, it's a sedan -- undergoing aerodynamic testing.
There's no additional information on offer, just some pictures. The GT sedan could sport the same 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 as its two-door sibling, but there's a chance it could be even wilder -- the concept that previewed this car rocked a hybrid powertrain good for more than 800 horsepower. Electrification is all but a given here in some form, given Mercedes-Benz's decision to start stuffing 48-volt mild hybrid systems into some of its cars, starting with the new -53 AMG lineup.
Don't expect the sedan to be a visual carbon copy of the coupe, either. From what we can surmise through the camouflage, the headlights will be closer to the next-generation peepers we've seen on the new CLS-Class and A-Class. The rear end, on the other hand, seems pretty close to the current two-door.
We'll know for sure, and we'll bring you all the details, once we land in Geneva in the first week of March.
