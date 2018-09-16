Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe enters production in Germany

Whether you're after an easy-on-the-eyes mild hybrid or a 630-horsepower banger of a sports car, there's probably a Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe variant with your name on it. And now, it's one step closer to your driveway.

Mercedes-Benz has begun production of its AMG GT 4-Door Coupe at its plant in Sindelfingen, Germany. Its more ridiculous variants are slated to hit the US first, which should happen some time in early 2019, with the more sedate versions coming around the mid-year point. Europeans are a bit luckier -- they'll get the car starting this October.

Whereas most Mercedes-AMG models are hopped-up versions of traditional Mercedes-Benz vehicles with more power and more aggressive aesthetics, the GT 4-Door Coupe is unique to AMG. It's only the third vehicle of this kind, following the AMG GT coupe and the SLS AMG before it.

Mercedes-Benz's Sindelfingen facility is responsible for a wide variety of Mercedes products, including the S-Class, E-Class and the automaker's ultra-posh Mercedes-Maybach vehicles. In the future, it will also produce electric vehicles under Mercedes' new EQ badge.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe borrows the two-door coupe's good looks but adapts it to a hatchback shape that bears a passing similarity to the CLS-Class. The base AMG GT 53 will sport a 48-volt mild hybrid system in conjunction with a 3.0-liter I6 gas engine good for 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque, not counting the short bursts of juice from its electric motor. At the top of the range is the GT 63 S, which puts out a pavement-warping 630 hp and 627 torques from its 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8.