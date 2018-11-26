Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S steals Alfa Stelvio's SUV 'Ring record

Records are made to be broken, and that's exactly what Mercedes-AMG claims to have done with its GLC63 S. The 503-horsepower performance SUV lapped Germany's Nürburgring in 7 minutes and 49.37 seconds, the automaker announced today in a press release. That means it steals the crown as the fastest SUV around the track from the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which did the deed in 7 minutes 51.7 seconds.

AMG development engineer Markus Hofbauer was at the helm of the GLC63 S for the record-setting lap; Mercedes says that Hofbrauer beat the Alfa's lap time on his first attempt. To ensure there's no arguing about the records, AMG says it employed outside consultants to time the GLC63's lap and to verify that it was equipped in standard factory specification.

The SUV uses a version of AMG's familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, along with 4Matic all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension. It's worth noting that the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S is offered only as a coupe, not as a traditional SUV, in the US market. Here, the GLC63 SUV is offered with 469 horsepower, while the GLC-Class Coupe is offered in both GLC63 and GLC63 S trims.

The GLC63 record comes not long after Mercedes-AMG claimed another Nordschleife record. Earlier this fall the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S claimed the title of fastest four-door production car around the circuit, laying down a lap of 7:25.41.