Mercedes-AMG EQS Flagship Electric Sedan Priced From $148,550

If you want Mercedes-Benz's high-performance sedan vision of its all-electric future, it's going to cost you. The 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS is slated to arrive in dealers wearing a $148,550 MSRP, including destination and delivery charges. That means the high-performance AMG version costs almost $45,000 more than a base Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 Plus, which rings up at just over $103,000 delivered.

Offered in two trims, Exclusive and Pinnacle, and packing standard through-the-road 4Matic Plus all-wheel drive, the Three-Pointed Star's large electric luxury four-door secretes 649 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque under its lozenge-shaped bodywork. A temporary boost mode provides up to 751 hp and 752 lb-ft of torque to try and beat the Tesla Model S to that gap in traffic. 0-60 mph is pegged at 3.4 seconds and top speed is governed at 155 mph, meaning accelerative performance lines up more closely with Elon & Co's standard Model S, not the full-beans Plaid version.

Regardless of which trim buyers choose, the EQS' cabin will always be equipped with Benz's massive MBUX Hyperscreen infotainment setup, a trio of displays that combined measure 56 inches. Heated and cooled leather seats with a massaging function are also standard, as is a Burmester 3D surround-sound system.

Other standard features include AMG Ride Control Plus adaptive damping suspension, and a full suite of active safety features, including adaptive cruise control with lane centering.

Range estimates have not yet been announced, but with its 400-volt architecture and 107.8-kilowatt-hour battery, Benz says this model can add 180 miles of range in 18 minutes on a DC fast charger. The base, non-AMG EQS has 350 miles of range, so it's fair to expect a somewhat lower figure with the AMG version's added performance accouterments. (Our editor Daniel Golson observed a 337-mile range indicator on an early test.) AMG EQS owners will get two years of complimentary 30-minute DC fast charging at Electrify America stations, as well as two years of free maintenance.

The first 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS sedans are set to arrive in showrooms in late spring.