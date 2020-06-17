2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 reveal: Watch the debut here

Mercedes-AMG is nearly ready to show us what's cooking for the 2021 E63 model range, and you can watch the livestreamed reveal right here.

So far, all we know is we'll once again be treated to a new E63 sedan and wagon because the brand said as much in a teaser. We should also see a few exterior tweaks, updated interior with the latest MBUX infotainment system and upgrades to the German brutes' aerodynamics.

What unclear is if we'll see any changes to the powertrain. If we do, they'll be modest at best. Right now, the AMG E63 line sports a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that cranks out 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed automatic handles shifting duties. It's a mighty large bundle of power already, and since we're only looking at a refresh, the figures shouldn't change much if they do at all.

Mercedes-AMG will go live June 18 at 8:00 a.m. ET, so it'll be early for those on the west coast. However, the playback will still live here for you to catch up on the latest E63 with a morning cup of coffee. Stay tuned for the full details.