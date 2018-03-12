Mercedes-AMG CLS63 not likely to return

Following its debut in Geneva last week, we couldn't help but notice similarities between Mercedes' new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe and the recently unveiled 2019 CLS-Class. Indeed, the two cars are almost identical in size and shape. And while that's fine for the base CLS450, which won't have any direct AMG GT competition, this doesn't bode well for AMG-ified versions of the CLS beyond the already-announced CLS53.

Speaking to Roadshow in Geneva last week, several Mercedes officials suggested a replacement for the V8-powered CLS63 isn't in the cards. Yes, even with Mercedes wanting to AMG all the things, there'd simply be too much overlap between the AMG GT 63 and a new AMG CLS63.

For example, just look at the AMG CLS53. Both the CLS53 and the AMG GT 53 use Mercedes' new EQ Boost mild hybrid powertrain, combining a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six with a 48-volt starter-alternator. In both cars, output is rated at 429 horsepower, and the two models' 0-60 times are identical at 4.4 seconds. The AMG GT 53 will undoubtedly cost several thousand dollars more than an equivalent CLS53, but for folks already plunking down six-figure sums, what's a few thousand bucks extra for something a bit more special?

The AMG CLS53 will go on sale in the US near the end of 2018, following the CLS450's launch this fall. The AMG GT 53, meanwhile, will arrive in the US in mid-2019, following the GT 63's introduction early next year.