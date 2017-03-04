Mercedes-AMG built a four-door GT concept and it looks the business

Mercedes might already have some ludicrous cars on display at the Geneva Motor Show, but its last-minute teaser came out of left field.

Mercedes will display the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Showcar in Geneva this week. We have literally no information other than this picture, but it's pretty easy to discern that this previews a four-door GT, which is a glorious thing, indeed.

Odds are, if it's part of a growing Mercedes-AMG GT family, it'll pack the same drivetrain options as the coupe. That means it should possess a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine good for somewhere between 456 and 577 horsepower, depending on trim. And if I know anything about Mercedes by this point, it's that there will be roughly 42 trims.

I dig everything about it, from the slim lights to the fastback shape to the diffuser complete with a center-exit exhaust. It looks the business, and I can't wait to see it in person in Geneva.