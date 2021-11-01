Mercedes-AMG's 2022 SL and GT Coupe models will reportedly share a platform, powertrain

Mercedes is finally giving the SL-Class roadster the comprehensive redesign that it's needed for a very, very long time. That's a good thing, but the SL reboot also presages a few things for the AMG GT, according to a report published Thursday by Road & Track.

We already knew that the SL is a different animal to the AMG GT, even though they share an engine and a platform. The AMG GT Roadster is going the way of the dodo, while the AMG GT Coupe will become a 2+2 model -- a la the Lotus Evora or Porsche 911 (think mostly unusable back seats). But what makes them different?

The SL is designed as a grand tourer. This means that it promises to be replete with electronic niceties and comfort features, while the AMG GT will hew closer to its driver's car origins and offer fewer electronics and a more aggressive ride. Both models also feature very different interior designs, with the SL skewing towards luxury cruising and the GT being more driver-focused and sporty. This will be reflected in the layouts of each interior as well as in the materials used.

As I said before, the models will both share AMG drivetrains in 55 and 63 trim. Both 55 and 63 use the same 4.0-liter hot-vee twin-turbo V8 engine that everyone knows and rightfully loves. The 55 version will produce 469 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, while the spicier 63 version will put down 577 hp and 590 lb-ft.

The 2022 Mercedes SL is expected to hit dealers sometime in the first half of 2022, and we've yet to see a debut of the next-gen GT, but, as ever, that will be something to look forward to.

We reached out to Mercedes-AMG for comment, but didn't hear back in time for publication.