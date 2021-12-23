Enlarge Image MegaRexx Trucks

MegaRexx Trucks has announced a new conversion kit for the 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat that transforms the big diesel pickup into a full-size, seven-seater Ford Bronco look-alike.

From the ground up, the MegaBronc rolls on massive, 40-inch Atturo Trail Blade M/T mud tires on 20-inch Method Race wheels, which account for a large part of the pickup's increased ride height. The rest comes from a fortified suspension with longer travel, a wider track and a modest lift that boosts off-road capability and adds clearance for all the extra rubber while retaining some semblance of towing capacity and cornering stability.

The F-250's bodywork is revised with new fiberglass hood and wide-body front fender and bedside panels. At 88 inches wide overall, the MegaBronc is a full 8 inches broader than the already-beefy Super Duty.

Putting the Bronc in MegaBronc is, of course, the replacement front fascia design that apes the grille-and-light combo of the 2021 Ford Bronco with LED headlights and circular daytime running light signature and signals. Beneath the new front end is a custom front bumper that integrates a 20-inch LED light bar that I'm sure will be the bane of any reasonably sized vehicle at night.

MegaRexx Trucks

The MegaBronc's seating capacity grows to accommodate seven souls, thanks to the addition of a third row of seats to the bed. The power-folding bench is sourced from the Ford Expedition and features upholstery that matches the interior furniture. In-bed passengers are protected from rollover with a steel tube cage and from the elements with a removable bed cap.

The F-250's 6.7L Power Stroke V8 turbodiesel still makes 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet of torque, but sends it to the wheels via Dana 60 front and rear differentials that have been re-geared to 4:56 ratios.

Compared to MegaRexx's previous F-Series conversion -- the MegaRaptor -- the MegaBronc is a fairly conservative transformation. And while I personally think the Bronco fascia looks a little goofy mated to the F-250's proportions, I'm not the one to yuck someone else's aesthetic yum.