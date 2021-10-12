Tesla Cybertruck Mega Bloks model comes with pre-shattered window

Enlarge Image Mattel

People collectively lost their minds when Tesla debuted its utterly bananas Cybertruck back in 2019. Looking at it, it's easy to see why. It looks like nothing else, and with the vehicle's proposed list of specs, it makes a pretty compelling case for itself if automotive brutalism is your thing. Unfortunately, it's anyone's guess when Elon Musk's dream machine will actually start shipping to customers, but what if I was to tell you that you could get a Cybertruck way sooner than you thought possible?

Well, you can. I mean, it's a toy, naturally, and it comes from Mattel's Mega Bloks brand. The Mega Cybertruck kit -- which was announced on Tuesday -- is made up of around 3,000 pieces and even comes with multiple side glass options so you can have the pre-'Franz broke it' or post-'Franz broke it' look of your dreams and folks from Mega assure us that the cracks in the model are accurate to the real ones from the vehicle debut.

Other kit features include a working, removable tonneau cover and a sliding tailgate. It also has a height-adjustable suspension, so you can set your Cybertruck to full mall-crawler lifted to the moon mode or make it just as dirt-nasty-low as your heart desires. Mega has also created a new augmented reality feature that lets you look at a built version of the model in your environment.

If you want to get your Cybertruck fix this way, you have to go to MattelCreations.com to order the $250 kit starting on Friday, Oct. 15.