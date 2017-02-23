McLaren's new supercar will stop on a dime, then drift around it

We already know McLaren's new supercar will accelerate like mad and hug the ground with serious downforce. Now we know how well it will stop.

The latest teaser for the new McLaren Super Series car, which many are calling the 720S, focuses on braking. The brake calipers are lighter and stiffer. Its carbon-ceramic brake discs are standard and promise to provide fade-free stopping after serious use. Those two factors combine to provide some righteous stopping power.

Enlarge Image McLaren

While it's capable of accelerating to 124 miles per hour in just 7.8 seconds, the brakes only need 4.6 seconds to bring it to a stop. It'll go from 124 to 0 in about 384 feet, which is nearly 20 fewer feet than the McLaren 650S requires. In fact, the braking performance is nearly on par with the super-duper McLaren P1 hypercar.

Stopping isn't just about the brakes, though. Tires also factor into the equation, because grip is just as necessary for deceleration as it is for acceleration. To that end, the new Super Series car wears a set of Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires developed specifically for this car. McLaren claims it improves mechanical grip by 6 percent over the outgoing 650S.

Because a few tidbits about tires clearly isn't enough, the automaker also put out a new video that features its car drifting, thanks to a new stability control system that purposefully permits a bit of the ol' slidey action. The video also features Chris Goodwin, McLaren's chief test driver, whose sole job is driving supercars. And I thought this job was pretty alright.

McLaren's still-unnamed Super Series sports car will receive an official unveiling at the Geneva Motor Show on March 7.

