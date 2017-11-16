McLaren to unveil three-seat BP23 hypercar on Dec. 10

We already know that McLaren's new hypercar, codenamed BP23, is going to be fast. We already know it's going to be expensive and exclusive. And now we know when it'll be unveiled.

McLaren will unveil the BP23, presumably along with its real name, on December 10. It will be the latest entry in McLaren's Ultimate Series, which is its top tier of vehicles, currently occupied with just two variants of the P1 hybrid hypercar that debuted earlier this decade.

Enlarge Image McLaren

BP23 will pay homage to McLaren's first road car, the F1. Like the F1, it will feature a center-mounted driver seat, with enough space for one passenger behind and on either side of that front seat. Also like the F1, the BP23's production will be limited to just 106 examples, all of which are spoken for. Buyers will work with McLaren's Special Operations department to finalize color choices and other customizations.

McLaren promises that BP23 will be the fastest McLaren ever, but beyond that, we're still in the dark on how it will make that thrust. McLaren could rely on a variant of the 4.0-liter V8 in the 720S, or it could develop something entirely new. We'll find out for sure in just a couple weeks.