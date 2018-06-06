McLaren teases an extreme new mystery model

McLaren

What have the genius engineers at McLaren Automotive cooked up now? A new teaser video suggests Woking's finest are ready to reveal an even more extreme supercar -- though that's about as much as we know so far.

The teaser video is titled "The edge is calling" and treats us to the loud, boisterous exhaust snarl of the upcoming model. McLaren's website shows a teaser image that offers a few more hints as to the new car's identity. The ovoid taillights appear to match those on the 570S, yet the car's significantly more aggressive carbon-fiber splitter suggests that improved track performance is on the agenda for the new car. The exhausts have also been moved in-board from their usual position at the outer edges of the rear fascia, perhaps closer to the center of the car as on the McLaren 720S.

Given that it appears to be based on the 570S, the new car could be a 570LT -- for Long Tail -- which would follow in the footsteps of the incredible 675LT. Or, possibly, McLaren could have another sporty suffix planned for the new car: GTR has been used for a more extreme version of the Senna, for instance.

McLaren's teaser page continues to suggest that whatever this thing is, it'll be a seriously wild machine. "Brace yourself for that moment. When it's just you. The car. Raw and uncompromised," it reads. "Total focus. Pure adrenaline. This is the moment to push yourself. To the very edge."

With no more details and no release date specified, for now it's going to be a waiting game until McLaren sees fit to show us its newest car. Here's betting we won't be disappointed once we finally see the real thing.