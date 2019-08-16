McLaren speedster set to join Ultimate Series lineup

Enlarge Image McLaren

McLaren is keeping its foot firmly planted on the accelerator pedal as it continues to roll out new cars. Next up is the model seen here, which the British company refers to as "the purest distillation of road-focused driving pleasure" and "the ultimate roadster."

The unnamed McLaren speedster model broke out of the shadows on Friday as the company plans to formally announce the car during a customer briefing at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance at Monterey Car Week. The sole shadowy teaser photo shows the car will have an open cockpit and room for two.

Don't expect this to follow in the footsteps of other McLaren Ultimate Series cars, which include the P1, Senna and Speedtail. Instead, the British supercar maker said the speedster model will embody pure driving pleasure. It's safe to assume driving dynamics will be the focus, rather than lap times or the slickest aero treatment. In fact, McLaren said "driver connection" will be one of the car's main focuses.

The finer details are still under wraps, though the brand promised classic roadster proportions (so far, it looks mighty fine) and butterfly doors. Just because the speedster won't be a track weapon doesn't mean McLaren has gone soft with the car either. The company said to expect carbon-fiber construction and promised this car will be the lightest McLaren ever. Additionally, it'll feature a version of the twin-turbocharged V8 found in the Senna supercar.

On Friday evening, the brand will begin to court interest from current McLaren owners. Right now, it plans to build 399 units with a price between $960,000 and $2.55 million. We'll have to wait to see the final product because McLaren said the first deliveries aren't scheduled until late 2020. In the meantime, scrape your change.