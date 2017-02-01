McLaren resorts to sick drifts to tease Geneva-bound supercar

And the world is all the better for it.

Supercars have an air of distinction about them. But everybody loosens the tie and gets wild from time to time, including McLaren and its latest supercar.

The latest teaser for the British company's new car, which is set to debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March, shows it ripping a serious drift. Not only does it give us a pretty solid look at the front end, which is quite different from the 650S it replaces, it also gives us some new info about the car's chassis.

McLaren Active ChassisEnlarge Image

Variable Drift Control is probably not meant for street use. Probably.

 McLaren

McLaren's new Proactive Chassis Control II system allows drivers to choose from Comfort, Sport or Track modes. It claims to deliver a balance of grip, response and comfort, depending on the driver's tastes. It does so by using a variety of sensors, including individual accelerometers at each wheel, to measure tire contact and other inputs. The car's computers crunch this information, and the suspension damping is adjusted to suit.

There's also a new feature called Variable Drift Control. It's exactly what you think it is -- a quick finger swipe across a control on the center stack adjusts the stability control intensity, which will let a lead-footed owner hang the rear end out to their heart's content. Not only is it useful for looking like a badass, it'll undoubtedly scare the bejeezus out of your children or your better half.

McLaren will officially unveil its new supercar, which is the first in a full replacement of the Super Series lineup, at the Geneva show on March 7. Until then, start practicing your drifts in Gran Turismo.

