McLaren Artura, Porsche 911 GT3 and more: Roadshow's week in review

Hey, you guys like fast cars? Well then come have a gander at the past week of automotive news, which saw the debut of some super-hot, super-quick metal. Of course, sports cars weren't the only big-ticket items from the week. Here's a full recap of what you might've missed this week.
Top reviews
2021 Nissan Kicks packs a lot of features in a small footprintSee all photos
The Nissan Kicks is one of the least expensive new cars you can buy today, but that doesn't mean it's cheap. In fact, this little hatchback is packed with so many features, it's one of the best all-around new car values available today.
Click here to read our 2021 Nissan Kicks review.
2020 Hyundai Palisade: Long-term road-trip expertSee all photos
It's been almost a year since we welcomed a 2020 Hyundai Palisade into our long-term test fleet. In addition to racking up miles, the Palisade keeps racking up praise from our editors, as well.
Click here to read our 2020 Hyundai Palisade long-term update.
2021 BMW 530e: The plug-in 5 Series gets a refreshSee all photos
The refreshed BMW 5 Series can be had with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. But as reviews editor Emme Hall explains, it's not BMW's best plug-in effort.
Click here to read our 2021 BMW 530e review.
McLaren Artura is a meaner, greener supercarSee all photos
Top news
- Meet the McLaren Artura: This isn't just a new McLaren, it's a plug-in hybrid that previews the future of the brand.
- Porsche 911 GT3 revealed: The best part about the new GT3 isn't what's changed, it's what hasn't.
- 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander: The Japanese automaker's compact crossover is more well-rounded than ever before.
- The Bolt gets bigger: Chevy reveals the brand-new bolt EUV.
- Hyundai Kona updates: Korea's funky little CUV gets sleeker style and a new N Line variant.
- Nissan Qashqai revealed: Here's our best look yet at America's next Rogue Sport.
The new GT3 is our favorite Porsche 911 rebornSee all photos
Top videos
Enjoy the dulcet tones of Carfection's Henry Catchpole as he walks you around the new McLaren Artura.
The Chevy Bolt EV spawns a slightly larger variant. Here's everything you need to know about the new Bolt EUV.
You might not think much of the Mitsubishi Outlander, but there's a lot to like about the updated 2022 model. Here's everything that's new.