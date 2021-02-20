McLaren Artura, Porsche 911 GT3 and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image McLaren

Hey, you guys like fast cars? Well then come have a gander at the past week of automotive news, which saw the debut of some super-hot, super-quick metal. Of course, sports cars weren't the only big-ticket items from the week. Here's a full recap of what you might've missed this week.

Top reviews

The Nissan Kicks is one of the least expensive new cars you can buy today, but that doesn't mean it's cheap. In fact, this little hatchback is packed with so many features, it's one of the best all-around new car values available today.

Click here to read our 2021 Nissan Kicks review.

It's been almost a year since we welcomed a 2020 Hyundai Palisade into our long-term test fleet. In addition to racking up miles, the Palisade keeps racking up praise from our editors, as well.

Click here to read our 2020 Hyundai Palisade long-term update.

The refreshed BMW 5 Series can be had with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. But as reviews editor Emme Hall explains, it's not BMW's best plug-in effort.

Click here to read our 2021 BMW 530e review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: The McLaren Artura is a 680 hp plug-in hybrid

Enjoy the dulcet tones of Carfection's Henry Catchpole as he walks you around the new McLaren Artura.

Now playing: Watch this: The 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV and Bolt EV: The start of something...

The Chevy Bolt EV spawns a slightly larger variant. Here's everything you need to know about the new Bolt EUV.

Now playing: Watch this: Mitsubishi Outlander is all new for 2022

You might not think much of the Mitsubishi Outlander, but there's a lot to like about the updated 2022 model. Here's everything that's new.