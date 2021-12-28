McLaren Artura launch delayed due to chip shortage, report says

Enlarge Image McLaren

Deliveries of McLaren's new Artura supercar will be delayed, according to an Automotive News report published Tuesday. Originally scheduled to hit the road by the end of this year, the Artura is now expected to arrive in July 2022.

The reason? You guessed it: The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. "We held on longer than everybody else in terms of stopping production, but unfortunately, our semiconductor supply dried up," a McLaren spokesperson told Automotive News.

McLaren did not immediately respond to Roadshow's request for comment.

The Artura marks a new chapter for McLaren. It's the first car to ride on McLaren's new lightweight vehicle architecture and the company's first series-production hybrid following the limited-run P1 and Speedtail. Power comes from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 and 7.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack, producing a total of 670 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque. All told, the Artura is said to weigh just 3,303 pounds.

From removing tech features to halting production altogether, the well-known chip shortage is causing a number of problems across the automotive industry (and beyond). Unfortunately, it isn't expected to let up anytime soon.