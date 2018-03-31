McLaren takes efficiency to horrifying lengths for April Fools' Day

McLaren is a very technical automaker, building some of the world's best sports cars with serious precision. For April Fools' Day 2018, McLaren is lampooning its own attention to detail, and the results range from funny to downright terrifying.

"McLaren Automotive... is introducing new measures to boost efficiency as it drives for another record year of sales," its April Fools' Day press release states. It goes on to provide a few examples, such as measuring the water level in its lake daily, measuring and replacing floor tiles that are even 0.01 millimeters out of spec and ensuring its employees walk around like robots with "metronomic timing."

The freakiest part of it, though, is the synchronized tea drinking. Watch the video up top and tell me you won't see that featured in an upcoming night terror. I knew McLaren ran a tight ship, but... yeesh.

Something tells me McLaren's cars might be a bit more affordable if it stopped buying so many tape measures.