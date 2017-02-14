Mazda recalls 174,000 passenger cars for broken seats

Finding the perfect driving position is an art. On the other hand, a seat that makes it impossible to do so is a good reason to issue a recall.

Mazda issued a recall for 173,859 examples of the 2011 Mazda2, the 2010-2011 Mazda3 and the performance-oriented 2010-2011 Mazdaspeed3. All three vehicles were assembled in Japan and carry build dates between October 7, 2008, and September 30, 2010.

Enlarge Image Mazda

The issue, as you might have guessed, involves the seats. A part called the seat height adjustment lifter link may be insufficiently strong or inadequately attached, causing the link to crack or its push nuts to become separated.

So, what does that mean? If one of those two things happens, there may be an abnormal rattle coming from the seat. That's annoying by itself, but it gets worse. If the lifter link detaches completely from the seat frame, the seat angle may incline, which means, as Mazda puts it, "the driver may not be able to maintain an appropriate driving position."

Not only is a weird seat angle uncomfortable while driving, it could present a hazard. If your mind is occupied with that weird seat angle, you may be prevented from exercising your due diligence as a driver, and no good ever comes from that.

Owners are scheduled for notification around the end of March. Dealerships will inspect the driver's seat lifter link. If there are no cracks, the dealer will add reinforcement brackets and increase the number of push nuts. If cracks are found, the dealer will replace the whole seat adjuster with a new copy.