Mazda recalls 7,854 CX-9 SUVs for wiring weirdness

Modern vehicle wiring is complex. If even one thing goes wrong, a litany of problems could crop up, some of which might affect the vehicle's overall safety. For Mazda, its latest recall focuses on connectors that might do weird things with the electrical system.

Mazda announced this week that it will initiate a recall for 7,854 examples of the 2018 Mazda CX-9 crossover. The vehicles in question were built between Sept. 12, 2017 and Nov. 9, 2017.

The problem comes from the wiring harness. A "weak retention force" in some wiring harness connector terminals might cause disruptions between different control modules in the car. Each presents its own problem, which complicates matters. In some cases, the turn signals may stop working, the engine might not restart or the passenger-side front airbag may not deploy in a crash. Each of these represents a unique safety hazard, but thankfully Mazda says it's received no reports of accidents or injuries related to the defect.

Mazda didn't say how it plans to remedy the situation, whether it's installing new harness connector terminals or replacing parts of the harness or something else. It also did not say when dealers and owners should expect to receive notifications. Nevertheless, once you receive a recall notification in the mail, it's best to call your dealer to confirm everything and set up an appointment to have the issue remedied.