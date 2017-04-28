Mazda readies three-row CX-8 crossover for Japan

Mazda already has a CX-9, and it's built in Japan, but it's not offered for sale there.

Mazda
Crossovers

What do you do if your home market needs a three-row crossover, but the only one you build is just a smidge too big? Well, if you're Mazda, you announce another three-row crossover.

Mazda previewed its all-new CX-8 crossover today, with a single teaser image showcasing its three-row look. The taper of the small side window leads us to believe that it'll have a somewhat swoopy roof design, which is not only in vogue but should help keep the CX-8's silhouette a bit more compact.

mazda-cx-8-teaser.jpgEnlarge Image

Nobody's seen the exterior yet, but there's no doubt that it will look pretty similar to Mazda's other new crossovers, like CX-5 and CX-9.

 Mazda

The automaker claims the CX-8 will become its flagship crossover in Japan -- the biggest and best the company has to offer. While there is clearly a demand for a three-row Mazda in Japan that isn't a van (Mazda offers two vans over there), it appears the CX-9 doesn't fit the bill.

My sources have told me that the CX-9 might be a bit too big for Japan, so the CX-8 is meant to strike a balance. Based on the dimensions Mazda supplied, the CX-8 is 6 inches shorter and about 5 inches thinner than the CX-9, and its roof sits about 1 inch lower. Power will come from a 2.2-liter diesel engine mated to a six-speed automatic.

It seems like it will be more than a stretched CX-5, but we won't really know what's up until Mazda unveils the whole hog, which should happen later this year. It's slated to go on sale by the end of 2017.

2016cx905.jpg
25
2016 Mazda CX-9 is a surprisingly agile seven-seater (pictures)
CNET First Take
$31,520

More stories

Up Next: Roadshow Asks: How did you get to be the head of a design empire?
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF