Mazda packs a double-concept punch in Tokyo

Mazda's last major concept, the RX Vision, wowed the public with its long, low hood and aggressive form. Its next two concepts look to capture some of that same magic.

Mazda announced Tuesday that it will bring two brand new concepts to the Tokyo Motor Show in late October. The first is the silver model you see below. It looks like the RX Vision a bit, except it has four doors. Mazda promises the concept will highlight a "more profound expression" of the company's current design language, which is what many concepts do, to be fair.

The other, a red hatchback, gives us a hint at something a bit more rooted in real life. This hatch likely gives us an early look at the next-generation Mazda3. That makes sense, considering it's Mazda's only hatchback that matches the concept's proportions, and the concept will also rock the Skyactiv-X engine, which compresses gasoline like diesel instead of using a traditional combustion process. That engine is believed to make its debut in the next-gen Mazda3, so all the pieces fall into place here.

Mazda's also got a few other tricks up its sleeve for the show. It'll have the CX-8 on display, a three-row crossover with a more coupe-like rear end. It will also show off the Mazda MX-5 Red Top special edition, which has a dark red convertible top and auburn Nappa leather seats.